Bayern Munich CEO Says '50+1' Rule Must Be Scrapped for Bundesliga Clubs to Remain Competitive

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, FC Bayern Munich's CEO, believes that for Bundesliga clubs to remain competitive in the 'global' game of football, the 50+1 ownership rule imposed upon German clubs must be scrapped - according to a report published by German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung.

The 50+1 rule dictates that a club must be more than 50 percent owned by its members, a requirement which has come under fire from a number of German club officials, who believe that the rule deeply limits the possibility of rich outside investors taking a controlling majority share in the club, instead of being just an ineffective minority shareholder.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Rummenigge wants every club to have the power to choose a different business model, much like it is in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, in order to remain a predominant force.

"Personally, I am in favour of leaving it to every club to decide whether they open the door on outside capital," the Bavarian outfit's chief admitted. "We are the only of the top five leagues with this luxury. We have a competition which I believe is not only national, but also global."

RB Leipzig's particular rise to the top of the German top-flight is largely all thanks to Red Bull, the Austrian energy drink company which indeed backs the club, after finding loopholes in the rule to supposedly bypass it.

Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim are not operating under the 50+1 rule and Hannover are set to join their pardoned counterparts with an exception permit pending from the German Football League.

Being a pivotal, significant financial supporter, Martin Kind - an investor who made his fortune selling hearing aids - can take control of Hannover after 20 years of uninterrupted service.