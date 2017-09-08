Soccer

England in Apparent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Transfer Gaffe in Matchday Programme

an hour ago

England's official match day programme for World Cup qualifier against Slovakia somehow managed to miss the news of one of the biggest moves on deadline day.

With plenty going on over the later days of the window, it is understandable that some mistakes could be made, with one in particular noticed by some that got hold of an England programme at Wembley.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Journalist Simon Peach was quick to notice that officials had mistakenly left Oxlade-Chamberlain as an employee of Arsenal, rather than his new home of Liverpool.

It is more than likely that the publication was taken to print before the end of the transfer window, otherwise someone simply failed to notice the England midfielder swapping the red of Arsenal for that of the Reds in a £35m deal.

The 24-year-old could make his Liverpool debut this weekend as his new side travel to Manchester to face City in Saturday's earlier kick-off.

It is well documented that the midfielder made his move to the north-west in search of a first team role in which he could play more centrally, a position the England man feels is best for his future.

While Jurgen Klopp's side sit second in the league table with a blistering start to the campaign - including a 4-0 thumping of the Gunners - Oxlade-Chamberlain will be looking to add pace and power in attack for the Merseysiders. 

