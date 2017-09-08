Turkish giants Fenerbahce are said to be closing in on the shock signing of Manchester City midfield maestro David Silva, with Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reporting that a fee for the player has been agreed along with personal terms.

The Turkish transfer window does not close until late on Friday evening, and the deal is said to be close.

Silva, who has been a constant presence in the City side since joining from Valencia in 2010, still has two years left in his Manchester City contract and is still a key player at only 31 years old.

Silva has featured heavily for the Citizens this season, starting in all three of their Premier League games and providing two assists as Pep Guardiola looks to cement his place in the pantheon of great European managers.

City have added to an already attacking-minded squad this summer, bringing in Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco to play behind a lone striker alongside the 31-year-old, Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling - with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus vying for the leading forward's role.

Silva started 31 league games for Guardiola's side last season, contributing four goals and eight assists as they fell well short of the title - finishing 15 points behind champions Chelsea, and eight behind runners-up Spurs.

He added a further four goals and three assists in the FA Cup and Champions League to underscore his importance to the side, despite his advancing age, providing an experienced head in a young attacking line.