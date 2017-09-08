FIFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli Over Middle Finger Gesture

FIFA have formally opened disciplinary proceedings against England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli following a 'middle finger gesture' he made during Monday night's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley.

Alli was accused of directing the offensive gesture towards the referee, but later claimed it was actually a joke with former club colleague and Three Lions team-mate Kyle Walker.

BREAKING: FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli over incident in England's win over Slovakia #SSN pic.twitter.com/2A2Ekx2bN7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2017

Alli has fallen foul of ill discipline in the past. He missed the final three games of the 2015/16 domestic season after punching an opponent in the stomach and is already set to miss his club's first three Champions League games of 2017/18 after a red card in last season's competition.

It remains to be seen what punishment FIFA will hand down, but Alli could well be ruled out of England's final two qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, if he is deemed guilty.