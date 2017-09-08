Soccer

FIFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Dele Alli Over Middle Finger Gesture

2 hours ago

FIFA have formally opened disciplinary proceedings against England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli following a 'middle finger gesture' he made during Monday night's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley.

Alli was accused of directing the offensive gesture towards the referee, but later claimed it was actually a joke with former club colleague and Three Lions team-mate Kyle Walker.

Alli has fallen foul of ill discipline in the past. He missed the final three games of the 2015/16 domestic season after punching an opponent in the stomach and is already set to miss his club's first three Champions League games of 2017/18 after a red card in last season's competition.

It remains to be seen what punishment FIFA will hand down, but Alli could well be ruled out of England's final two qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, if he is deemed guilty.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters