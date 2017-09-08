Galatasaray Sweating Over Loan Move for Former Star Turan as Barca Outcast Refuses to Leave

Arda Turan is refusing to to end his Barcelona nightmare and rejoin former club Galatasaray on a two-year loan deal.

Catalan radio station Rac1 (via Marca), had reported that the forward is on the cusp of moving back to his home nation after a less-than-impressive two-year stint at Camp Nou.

Arda Turan's agent Ahmet Bulut maintains that Arda doesn't want to leave Barça & the news coming from Catalonia is false. [sport] — Catalan Edition (@CatalanEdition) September 8, 2017

However, Sport has now revealed that Turan is reluctant to move back to Galatasaray, with his agent quoted as saying that reports of his client moving on are "false".



Turan has slowly fallen out of favour with La Blaugrana and is evidently not in manager Ernesto Valverde's plans for the 2017/18 campaign, and will hope to complete a romantic return back to Galatasaray before Friday's deadline day.

The 30-year-old initially joined the Copa del Rey holders for a reported £30m in July 2015, but had to wait six months to make his debut for them after Barcelona were slapped with a transfer embargo that prevented them from registering new signings.

Turan finally made his bow for Barca on 6th January 2016 in the 4-1 victory over Espanyol, and went on to feature 25 times throughout the rest of 2015/16.

He played 30 times for former boss Luis Enrique last term,, and bagged a decent haul of 13 goals and seven assists during that time.

Arda Turan to leave Barça on 2-year loan. Shows what a disaster of a decision it was to sit out for 6 months of his peak. — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) September 7, 2017

Despite his adequate end product, Turan has been out of the picture under Valverde this season - making the bench once and not featuring in any of the club's other three 18-man matchday squads - to give an indication that his future lay away from Catalunya.

Turan made 190 appearances in six seasons for Galatasaray before he completed an £11.6m switch to Atletico Madrid in July 2011, and he helped the Turkish giants lift two trophies - the Turkish Super Lig title and Turkish Super Cup - before he headed to the Spanish capital.

The 99-times capped Turkey international will have 12 months remaining on his Barcelona contract if he returns to his parent club at the end of his loan spell, and there is no word yet on whether he will be in line for a permanent move back home if his temporary stint proves to be successful.

