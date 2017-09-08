Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he doesn't feel under any extra pressure to perform for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a possible £166m transfer next summer.

The wonderkid completed a remarkable deadline day loan move to Monaco's Ligue 1 title rivals and, providing he displays last season's form for Les Parisiens, he will be in line for a permanent switch to Parc de Princes at the end of this term.

In an exclusive interview with newspaper Le Parisien following his PSG unveling, Mbappe was asked he was worried about being able to recapture the form that saw him touted as the next big football superstar.

He replied: "It's not me who handles all that (the transfer fee). That will not change my way of living or thinking. That does not bother me.

"The money does not go in my pocket and does not come out of my pocket. This does not concern me.

"Football is not a pressure, it is a pleasure. It's a pressure, when you take it as a trade. If you are afraid of being fired from your job, then yes, you can have the pressure.

"But I consider it as a game, and when you see things as a game, you're happy no matter what."

The level headed 18-year-old plundered 26 goals in all competitions as he helped fire Monaco to the French top flight title last term, and his displays led to plenty of speculation over a potential switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite pursuing the striker all summer long, Los Blancos lost out to PSG in the race for Mbappe - and the France international explained why the French giants always appealed to him more than the reigning Champions League winners.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

He continued: "PSG was the project that best suited me. I want to learn but also win. I have the smallest frame in the locker room, but I'm a hungry player. There are great players here. We have everything to flourish and give pleasure to people."

Mbappe was snapped hugging world-record signing Neymar at the club's training base following the September international break as the duo met for the first time.

Neymar has been earmarked as a possible future Ballon d'Or winner, and the Bondy-born footballer added that he expected his new team mate to win the coveted award at some point in his career.

When asked if he had dreams of wining it himself Mbappe added: "No. I already have a teammate who can win it.

"So, individually, my goal is to score a lot of goals and help Neymar. It can help us raise a lot of trophies, so we have to take care of them.

"I will do everything to help him win this golden ball. It would make me happy, I could touch him like that."