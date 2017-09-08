Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Team News, Predictions, Lineups & More

Leicester City host reigning Premier League Champions Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, as they look to pick up much needed points after finding themselves in 15th position after the first three games.

Craig Shakespeare will be hoping his Leicester side can find form after disappointing results against both Arsenal and Manchester United.

After brushing aside Tottenham and Everton, Chelsea's form has accelerated since their disappointing opening day performance versus Burnley and Antonio Conte will be in search of yet another victory in his mission to advance up the table. Since that encounter the Blues currently sit in 6th position after beating both Tottenham and Everton.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last Week's Performances







Chelsea



First-half goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata earned Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge in gameweek three.





The Blues dominated from the off and after forcing Jordan Pickford to make many saves early on they opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a goal that was both started and finished by Cesc Fabregas.

For the second goal, Cesar Azpilicueta delivered a quality cross into the box and Alvaro Morata evaded the attention of Michael Keane before heading beyond a stranded Pickford to win the game for his side.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Leicester



The Foxes produced a valiant display versus Jose Mourinho's in-form Manchester United, one with aggression and purpose which kept the Manchester club on their toes.



City had defended doggedly and threatened to ruin United's perfect start to the season, but all three of Mourinho's substitutes played a crucial part late on as Macus Rashford broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after coming off of the bench, and similarly Marouane fellaini followed suit 12 minutes later.

Kasper Schmeichel performed brilliantly once again and stopped red hot striker, Romelu Lukaku, form converting his spot kick.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Team News



Chelsea







Antonio Conte will have to decide whether he immediately plays Eden Hazard after coming back from injury. The Belgian is in contention for a return to the squad after making his first competitive start of the season in Belgium's 9-0 win against Gibraltar during the international break.

The forward scored one goal and assisted another for his country, however Pedro is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Gary Cahill serves the final match of his suspension, meaning that Antonio Rudiger will continue to be used in defence, while transfer deadline day signings Zappacosta and Drinkwater are likely to be on the bench.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Leicester







Craig Shakespeare has a range of options going into this fixture.



Aleksandar Dragovic is a possibility following his loan move from Bayer Leverkusen on deadline day. Robert Huth and Kelechi Iheanacho are also available for selection since recovering from injury.

Vicente Iborra is an injury doubt ahead of this weekend's match, leaving Leicester's centre of the park somewhat flimsy.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

History

This contest between Leicester and Chelsea represents the 110th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture. Chelsea have recorded 54 wins in comparison to just 25 victories for Leicester.

The Foxes avoided defeat in both of fixtures during their title-winning season, however that remains their only success since 2001, with Chelsea prevailing in the other 11 matches between the two sides.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 3-0 success for the Blues both home and away. Antonio Conte will hope he can continue winning ways as he attempts to defend the title.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Potential Chelsea Starting Eleven (3-4-3): Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata.





Potential Leicester Starting Eleven (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, James, Ndidi, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Prediction







Leicester will be confident of at least registering a point versus with Chelsea, but there are signs of weakness in the Foxes core and the Blues are beginning to pick up their form from the previous season.

It will be a closely-fought contest, but both Chelsea's superior quality and Leicester's poor start to the season should contribute to a West London win.

Predicted Result: Leicester 2-3 Chelsea