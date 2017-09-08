Soccer

Liverpool Fans Start Twitter Storm in Attempt to Upgrade Philippe Coutinho's FUT Card

Liverpool fans are reaching out to the club's CEO in a desperate attempt to get Philippe Coutinho's FIFA 18 position changed ahead of the game's hugely anticipated release.

It's always a massive talking point ahead of EA Sports' most popular release amongst football fans. Everyone wants to see their club's player ratings, and it's almost guaranteed that someone will always complain about one player not being rated highly enough, but in Liverpool fans' case, it's more to do with the position.

Despite playing on the left wing quite often last season, the signing of Mohamed Salah has meant that Coutinho will return into the middle of the park this term for the Reds (after failing to engineer a last minute move to Barcelona) - but the bods at EA have failed to recognise that.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Thankfully, for Liverpool fans, they have someone who might be able to change this. The club's CEO Peter Moore used to work for the game company, and he could well maintain close ties with EA.

Predictably, a Twitter storm ensued...

Now it's understandable; nobody wants a winger with 82 pace in their ranks, And with 88 dribbling, 78 shooting and 83 passing, he'd be near perfect in attacking midfield. Stick a 'Hunter' chemistry style on the Brazilian and you've got yourself some real trouble.

Liverpool fans shouldn't complain too much though; at least they don't have to deal with Marco Asensio's sham of an Ultimate Team card. 

EA have had the cheek to give the Real Madrid star 78 pace. Yes, 78. Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Radja Nainggolan and Claudio Marchisio are all the same speed as the lightning youngster. What a mess.

