Liverpool Offer Recovering Forward Danny Ings to Fenerbahce Ahead of Turkish Transfer Deadline

Injury-troubled Liverpool forward Danny Ings has been offered to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, according to reports in Turkey.

Ings has made just 11 first team appearances for Liverpool, after suffering two serious knee injuries in as many seasons, and despite edging close to a recovery it seems as though his time at Anfield could be over before it got a chance to take off.

Fanatik claim that Ings' agents have offered him to Fenerbahce in a last minute deal, ahead of the Turkish transfer deadline on Friday night.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

If a deal - either temporary or permanent - could be reached with Fenerbahce, it would see Ings joining former Premier League strikers Robin van Persie and Roberto Soldado.

However, reports of a deal for the former Burnley favourite may now be unlikely, after Fenerbahce confirmed the loan signing of another forward in Tottenham's Vincent Janssen.





While Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino previously stated that Janssen has a future at the club, the arrival of Swansea's Fernando Llorente this summer has seen him fall down the pecking order.

Pochettino also left him out of the Champions League squad but said he will consider bringing him back in January depending on his performance.