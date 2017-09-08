Liverpool Showing Keen Interest in Crystal Palace Starlet as Reds Look to Build Bright Future

Liverpool have taken a keen interest in Crystal Palace's rising star Joseph Hungbo, who has impressed for the club's Under-18 team.

The 17-year-old made a name for himself two years ago when he scored a sensational volley on his debut for the Under-18 team, and he has continued to impress.

Hungbo has shown a strong attacking ability when playing on the wing or in a number 10 role, and the club have shown their faith in him by making him their Under-18s captain for the season. However, according to South London Press and Mercury, Liverpool scouts have shown an interest in signing the youngster this season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has always been eager to integrate academy players into his squads with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominic Solanke both getting chances already this season, and Hungbo could be another strong addition.

His performances have not only made waves at club level but internationally as well, with England sending scouts several times last season to monitor his progress as they look to build on the World Cup success of their Under-20 cohort.

Hungbo is also eligible to play for Nigeria, with both nations sending scouts to an Under-16 match against Bolton on Saturday as they look to secure him for their respective international sides.

Palace have had further success with their academy with Luke Dreher extending his contract which was due to expire at the end of the season. The 18-year-old has also impressed for the junior squads but suffered injuries which kept him sidelined for most of last season.

Now that he has recovered and extended his time with the club they will be eager to continue his development.