Loris Karius Expected to Be Handed Gloves for Liverpool's Champions League Campaign

Loris Karius is expected to be Liverpool's Champions League goalkeeper for this season, with Simon Mignolet earning back the gloves in the league.

Karius was a surprise inclusion in the Reds last game against Arsenal, keeping a clean sheet in the process, but was rarely called upon as the Gunners struggled against a superb Liverpool performance.

The Times report that while number one Simon Mignolet, who was rested for the match at Anfield, is expected to return this weekend against Manchester City; Karius could feature heavily in Europe.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp decided to retain both the German and Danny Ward this summer, leaving him with three goalkeepers as the club compete on four fronts.

With Karius featuring in Europe, domestic cup games are up for grabs - with rotation allowing all three keepers game-time if Danny Ward is given a chance.

Liverpool will be expected to qualify from their Champions League group being drawn against Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor. Kicking off their campaign on Wednesday against the Primera Division outfit, with Karius expected to start.

The 24-year-old moved to Anfield from Mainz last summer for a fee of £4.7m but struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. He received criticism in December following a couple of high profile mistakes, with Klopp taking him out the firing line, meaning he only featured 16 times last season.