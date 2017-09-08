Marcus Rashford Aiming to Emulate Man Utd Legends Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke With Lukaku Partnership

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has spoken glowingly about new Old Trafford team-mate Romelu Lukaku and the blossoming partnership the pair are currently enjoying.





Rashford and Lukaku have scored four of United's 10 Premier League goals between them so far this season and the home-grown teenager is happy their on-field relationship seems to be effortless.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"It's just clicked, we've got that understanding," Rashford told MUTV ahead of United's return to Premier League action against Stoke on Saturday evening.

Unlike Paul Pogba, who has been a close friend of Lukaku's since a chance meeting in 2012, Rashford's first meeting with Lukaku came when the Belgian arrived at his first day of training during the pre-season tour of America.

"We'd never met before his arrival, and we didn't know what each other were like, but when we got on the pitch together we just knew where each other was," the England man continued.

AARON M. SPRECHER/GettyImages

"Hopefully we can keep growing the relationship more and more. Obviously it's only in the early stages, and the better we get at playing together, the better the results will be for the team.

"It would be great if we could be like [Andrew Cole and Dwight Yorke], but the most important thing is for us to work for the team together."

Both Rashford and Lukaku are returning to club action in fine form after the international break.

Rashford helped change the game as a substitute for a sluggish England side in Malta, before then netting the winner in an important games against Slovakia. Lukaku, meanwhile, scored four goals in Belgium's two games to book his country's place at the World Cup next year.