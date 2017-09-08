Soccer

Marcus Rashford Aiming to Emulate Man Utd Legends Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke With Lukaku Partnership

25 minutes ago

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has spoken glowingly about new Old Trafford team-mate Romelu Lukaku and the blossoming partnership the pair are currently enjoying.


Rashford and Lukaku have scored four of United's 10 Premier League goals between them so far this season and the home-grown teenager is happy their on-field relationship seems to be effortless.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"It's just clicked, we've got that understanding," Rashford told MUTV ahead of United's return to Premier League action against Stoke on Saturday evening.

Unlike Paul Pogba, who has been a close friend of Lukaku's since a chance meeting in 2012, Rashford's first meeting with Lukaku came when the Belgian arrived at his first day of training during the pre-season tour of America.

"We'd never met before his arrival, and we didn't know what each other were like, but when we got on the pitch together we just knew where each other was," the England man continued.

AARON M. SPRECHER/GettyImages

"Hopefully we can keep growing the relationship more and more. Obviously it's only in the early stages, and the better we get at playing together, the better the results will be for the team.

"It would be great if we could be like [Andrew Cole and Dwight Yorke], but the most important thing is for us to work for the team together."

Both Rashford and Lukaku are returning to club action in fine form after the international break.

Rashford helped change the game as a substitute for a sluggish England side in Malta, before then netting the winner in an important games against Slovakia. Lukaku, meanwhile, scored four goals in Belgium's two games to book his country's place at the World Cup next year.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters