Soccer

New PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Reveals Admiration for Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

41 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain's latest signing Kylian Mbappe has reportedly admitted that he 'adores' Pep Guardiola, and that he didn't turned down the manager, only his club: Manchester City.

Much of the summer was spent wondering where Kylian Mbappe would end up after a remarkable breakthrough season with Monaco last term. The youngster scored 26 goals in all competitions after entering the limelight in January - form that earned him an eventual £166m transfer (after a loan deal) to Ligue 1 rivals PSG.

However, it wasn't only the Parisians that were interested in his services. A host of teams including Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City were all strongly linked with Mbappe's name, and the striker has now revealed that he turned down City - despite being a big fan of Guardiola.

"When I saw him [Guardiola], we talked tactical setups, the way in which he would use me. We talked more about that than my qualities, because I know myself better than anyone. Even Guardiola can't tell me what I already know. I didn't say 'no' to Guardiola, I said 'no' to Manchester City."

According to journalist Matt Spiro on Twitter, Mbappe 'adores' the former Barcelona boss, while his rejection of the Citizens, will surely sting with fans.

Despite the huge impression that the former Barcelona manager had on PSG's new man, Mbappe chose to stay in his native France instead. The world's second most expensive player grew up in the French capital, and explains (as quoted by the Telegraph) that it's like being home.

“Being here is like going back home for me,” Mbappe claimed.

“I used to come to this stadium when I was a boy to watch games. I was a football fan, a kid who loved football and when you are a kid from Paris there are only two stadiums – the Stade de France or the Parc de Princes – and that is what makes Paris so special. 

"There is only one club in Paris so every Paris kid follows Paris Saint-Germain. And if that kid has money in his pocket he comes to games here.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters