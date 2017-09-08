New PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Reveals Admiration for Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain's latest signing Kylian Mbappe has reportedly admitted that he 'adores' Pep Guardiola, and that he didn't turned down the manager, only his club: Manchester City.

Much of the summer was spent wondering where Kylian Mbappe would end up after a remarkable breakthrough season with Monaco last term. The youngster scored 26 goals in all competitions after entering the limelight in January - form that earned him an eventual £166m transfer (after a loan deal) to Ligue 1 rivals PSG.

However, it wasn't only the Parisians that were interested in his services. A host of teams including Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City were all strongly linked with Mbappe's name, and the striker has now revealed that he turned down City - despite being a big fan of Guardiola.

"When I saw him [Guardiola], we talked tactical setups, the way in which he would use me. We talked more about that than my qualities, because I know myself better than anyone. Even Guardiola can't tell me what I already know. I didn't say 'no' to Guardiola, I said 'no' to Manchester City."

According to journalist Matt Spiro on Twitter, Mbappe 'adores' the former Barcelona boss, while his rejection of the Citizens, will surely sting with fans.

Despite the huge impression that the former Barcelona manager had on PSG's new man, Mbappe chose to stay in his native France instead. The world's second most expensive player grew up in the French capital, and explains (as quoted by the Telegraph) that it's like being home.

“Being here is like going back home for me,” Mbappe claimed.

“I used to come to this stadium when I was a boy to watch games. I was a football fan, a kid who loved football and when you are a kid from Paris there are only two stadiums – the Stade de France or the Parc de Princes – and that is what makes Paris so special.

"There is only one club in Paris so every Paris kid follows Paris Saint-Germain. And if that kid has money in his pocket he comes to games here.”