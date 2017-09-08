Soccer

Pep Guardiola Told Arsenal 'No Chance' in Attempt to Swap for Raheem Sterling

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Arsenal made an approach to sign attacking star Raheem Sterling this summer. 

The Spaniard was also interested in having Chilean star Alexis Sanchez come the other way, but he was not willing to include Sterling in the deal - which is what the Gunners would have liked to see happen.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Etihad side's clash against Liverpool - set for midday on Saturday - Guardiola revealed as much, saying: "Arsenal wanted to make a swap with Raheem. They talk to me and I said no chance. Zero chance."

The winger has been linked with a move away from City in recent reports, but from the manager's standpoint, he is still very much a wanted player at the club.

Regarding Sanchez, Guardiola isn't certain how things will work out in the January window but is still interested in signing the forward.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the winter,' he continued. "We were interested in Alexis and in the end Arsenal decided not to sell him.

"I know him from Barcelona. Sometimes the deals work and sometimes not. We will see in the future."

Guardiola will have to face Liverpool - Sterling's former club - without him, though, as the player got himself sent off in City's last match, picking up a second yellow for his perceived over-the-top celebration following a stoppage-time winner against Bournemouth.

