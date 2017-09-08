Soccer

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Card Leaked Ahead of September Game Launch

an hour ago

With the release of FIFA 18 due later this month, developer EA Sports is working on finalising all the minor details that go into making their games such meticulous simulations of the beautiful game.

As the releases date draws closer, the Canadian studio has started drip-feeding fans with information about the game, most notably releasing the ratings of the top 100 overall rated players in the game on the official EA Sports site.

While at the time of writing only 60 of the top 100 players have been officially unveiled, the gaming community has their ways of uncovering and distributing information not yet released to the general public.

With that said, of course the rating of perhaps the best player in world football was sought out and unveiled via social media, with Twitter user Castro1021 posting an image of Cristiano Ronaldo's Ultimate Team card.

The Real Madrid star is set to be rated 95 overall, with an eye-wateringly good 93 pace, 93 shooting, 92 dribbling and 82 physical attributes.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Such an overpowered card reflects the ridiculously good form Ronaldo has displayed in his real-life performances throughout the entirety of his career.

Since his move to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo has scored a total of 407 goals from 396 appearances across all competitions, scoring 42 from 46 throughout the 2016/17 campaign.

Such an impressive rating in the virtual world is only a reflection of his equally impressive record on the pitch in real life.

However, Ronaldo is not officially the top rated player in FIFA 18, with the 32-year-old being outclassed by only three 'icon cards'; Pele, Ronaldo "O Fenômeno" Nazario and Diego Maradona.

