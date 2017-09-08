Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 by the FA for influencing a footballing betting market during the club's FA Cup encounter with Arsenal.

The notorious stopper, who resigned from his post the day after the game took place, denied claims that he was intentionally caught on camera eating a pie (which fell in line with SunBet's odds of 8-1 on the goalkeeper doing so).

However, after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the charge has been proven. As a result, Shaw, according to BBC, has been fined £375 for his actions.

Once allegations kicked off after Sutton's defeat by Arsenal had ended, Shaw decided to leave his job as the club's number one, and spoke to the BBC shortly after - claiming it was simply "a bit of fun".

"We are told we are not allowed to gamble as it is full-time professional football," he said.

"In no way did I put anyone in jeopardy of that - this is not the case here, this is just a bit of fun and me being hungry."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The famously dubbed 'Piegate' scandal has come to an unfortunate end for Shaw - though a lot of professional footballers would be over the moon about a fine costing them £375.

The official statement from the FA reads: "It is alleged the former Sutton United goalkeeper intentionally influenced a football betting market during The Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie against Arsenal on Monday 20 February 2017, contrary to FA Rule E5(a).

"In addition, it is alleged he acted in a manner which was improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

"He has until 6pm on Friday 21 July 2017 to respond to both charges."