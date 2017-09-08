Sky Sports Pundit Backs Pacey Liverpool to Topple Man City In Huge Saturday Clash

Premier League football is set to return with quite the bang this weekend, with the first match since the international break coming in the form of a mouthwatering duel between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Both these clubs have had decent starts to the season, dropping two points each from their first three matches of the season. And we're to expect plenty of goals, given their attacking propensity.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

It's proving a real tough one to call at the moment, but Sky pundit and ex-Southampton and Stoke defender Danny Higginbotham reckons that Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be the ones who come out on top as their record against the league's top six under the German, coupled with their speed in attack, gives them the edge over Pep Guardiola's men.

“I think the way that Liverpool play against the top six teams, I do think Liverpool will have a lot of opportunities,” he said on Sky Sports (via the Express).

How Liverpool could line up at Man City with new boy Oxlade-Chamberlain in the mix and Coutinho ruled out https://t.co/PQoCwNZ3ax pic.twitter.com/3Vu8Ur6cqU — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 8, 2017

“Manchester City are always on the front foot. But I just feel the pace of Liverpool could really exploit Manchester City’s defence and they will have a number of opportunities. I think both teams will score but I just think Liverpool will come out on top.

"Like I say based on what they’ve done previously against the top six. I’m going for a Liverpool win.”

City won't be fielding former Red Raheem Sterling, with the player having picked up two yellows for his celebrating with the away fans at Bournemouth in City's 2-1 win over the Cherries before the international break, while Klopp could hand deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a debut.