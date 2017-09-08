Swansea Boss Paul Clement Reveals the Secret Behind His Incredible Successes in Loan Window

Swansea manager Paul Clement has admitted that his strong relationships with his former clubs have helped make his summer transfer window a more successful one after capturing the likes of Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches on loan.

Despite losing last season's two star players in Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente, the South Wales outfit have been praised for their summer dealings - signing former Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa and bringing former fan favourite Wilfried Bony back into the fold.

But most praise has come from the unlikely acquisition of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches, and Clement is aware that signing the 20-year-old was very much due to his ties to the German champions - after working as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant manager in Bavaria before moving to South Wales.

"I like to think that all the clubs I've worked with in the past I've kept good relationships with." Clement said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Newcastle, via BBC.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"I think part of my relationship with Chelsea helped in bringing Tammy Abraham here, clearly my relationship with Bayern has helped bringing Renato here.

"Not only my relationship with Carlo [Ancelotti] and Karl-Heinz [Rummenigge], but my relationship with the player as well - I think that puts you at an advantage.

"So I'm very happy that he's here and hopefully in the future some of those links that I have will be positive as well."

After a hectic deadline day for Swansea, fans will be desperate to see Sanches turning out at the Liberty on Sunday evening, and while Clement hasn't confirmed whether the Portuguese midfielder will start, it is expected that the youngster will feature in the match.