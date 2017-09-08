Soccer

Swansea Boss Paul Clement Reveals the Secret Behind His Incredible Successes in Loan Window

an hour ago

Swansea manager Paul Clement has admitted that his strong relationships with his former clubs have helped make his summer transfer window a more successful one after capturing the likes of Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches on loan.

Despite losing last season's two star players in Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente, the South Wales outfit have been praised for their summer dealings - signing former Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa and bringing former fan favourite Wilfried Bony back into the fold.

But most praise has come from the unlikely acquisition of Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches, and Clement is aware that signing the 20-year-old was very much due to his ties to the German champions - after working as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant manager in Bavaria before moving to South Wales.

"I like to think that all the clubs I've worked with in the past I've kept good relationships with." Clement said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's match against Newcastle, via BBC.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"I think part of my relationship with Chelsea helped in bringing Tammy Abraham here, clearly my relationship with Bayern has helped bringing Renato here.

"Not only my relationship with Carlo [Ancelotti] and Karl-Heinz [Rummenigge], but my relationship with the player as well - I think that puts you at an advantage.

"So I'm very happy that he's here and hopefully in the future some of those links that I have will be positive as well."

After a hectic deadline day for Swansea, fans will be desperate to see Sanches turning out at the Liberty on Sunday evening, and while Clement hasn't confirmed whether the Portuguese midfielder will start, it is expected that the youngster will feature in the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters