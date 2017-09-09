Soccer

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Admits Arsenal Exit Was 'Hardest Decision Ever' Due to Wenger Relationship

2 hours ago

Liverpool's newest recruit, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that deciding to make a summer move was the hardest decision he has ever had to make, as he never envisaged himself leaving Arsenal.

The 24-year-old made a £35m deadline day switch to Liverpool to put himself in a position where his career would have the opportunity progress, but it wasn't as straightforward as some may think.

After six-years with the Gunners and over 130 appearance to his name, he told the Times“Saying thank you and goodbye to the manager was definitely very difficult.

“When you sign for a big club like Arsenal, an amazing club, you don’t really envisage yourself leaving. This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. Even though I did a season at Southampton, I was too young to really know what football was; it was all a whirlwind. 

"I feel like my whole professional career was at Arsenal. I was there six years, good and bad times, shared a lot of experiences with great people, and with the same manager for a long time you build a relationship, and with the fans too.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I want to thank the Arsenal fans who’ve always supported me. I said in my message [on social media] that they always had my back, and I meant it. I owe them so much. I’ll never forget them. 

"I can’t apologise for my decision to leave. I want to get more out of myself. I could have stayed at Arsenal and progressed there maybe — you never know what can happen.

"But I felt the main thing was taking myself out of my comfort zone and really push myself to achieve as much as I can in a team and a position where I want to progress. That’s why Liverpool shouted out for me," he added.

The 24-year-old has the opportunity to feature for Liverpool for the first time on Saturday when the Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City.

