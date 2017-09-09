Arsenal Legend Criticises Oxlade-Chamberlain Talent Following £35m Liverpool Switch

New Liverpool recruit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to bring "something to the table" and prove that he won't be an expensive flop at £35m.

That is the view of Thierry Henry, who launched something of an attack on the former Arsenal midfielder over his lack of end product and seeming desire to play for the Gunners.

Henry was speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and, in quotes published by the Independent, the Arsenal legend queried what Oxlade-Chamberlain will give the Reds as he criticised the 24-year-old's departure from north London.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said: "He spoke on the Liverpool website about that he could see Klopp making him a better player and that there's a love and togetherness.

"Are you telling us you didn't have that at Arsenal? Or are you looking forward to something else? He's saying that after an hour of training at Liverpool.

"You have to bring something on the table. I have been watching him for a very long time and I still don't know what he's good at.

Can Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain become the first Premier League footballer to lose 4-0 two games in a row for different clubs? For the culture. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) September 9, 2017

"You can find out on all players what they are not good at, but normally you also find out what they are good at. He needs to bring something to the table and give something to work with."

Oxlade-Chamberlain opted to join Liverpool over reigning champions Chelsea ahead of transfer deadline day at the end of August - the England international turning down a £40m switch to Stamford Bridge in favour of a move to Anfield.

The winger has spoken of his wish to eventually play in the centre of midfield and believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can help with that endeavour.

However, many fans are wary of Oxlade-Chamberlain playing in that position given his lack of experience there and, coupled with his haul of just 20 goals and 32 assists in almost 200 Arsenal games, some also wonder whether he was value for money.

