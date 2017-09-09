Arsene Wenger Adamant That Arsenal Can Win the Title Despite Tumultuous Start to the Season

Despite a less than impressive start to the new Premier League campaign, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is adamant that his side still have the ability to mount a serious challenge for the title - and even win it.

The French manager has found himself back in the pressure seat after succumbing to back-to-back league defeats to Stoke and Liverpool, where his summer transfer business continues to be scrutinised.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Even the club's chief executive Ivan Gazidi is understood to have sent an email to staff and players following the end of the transfer window to voice his belief that criticism of their summer business was unfair, and that the squad had in-fact been improved.

Despite a poor start, Wenger backed these claims as he said, via the Mirror: “Yes, I think we are strong enough.”

When pressed on if he thought his side was actually stronger this season, he replied: “Stronger? It ­depends on what period of the season [you’re comparing it to].

Needed at least 3-4 more signings to compete…..Arsenal might finish 10th this season — Dwayne Wayne III (@_92Infinity) August 31, 2017

"We had contrasting periods last season. We have to show you can ­improve the team by being ­together and improving ­together.

“Last year, we made 75 points, won the FA Cup and, this year, we have to do better. It ­depends what period of last season you mean. We had ­different periods, contrasting ­periods, last time.

“Why can’t Arsenal win the title? Because we have played three games, and two away games. OK, we lost at Liverpool, but can ­redress the situation very quickly. Some teams who are the new ­favourites, are not in a better ­position than us.

Despite the ever increasing pressure, the 67-year-old remains convinced that he made the right decision to extend his stay at the club, as he added: "My personal situation is not important. What is important is the club and the position of the team, and that’s what I care about.”