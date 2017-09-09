Soccer

Barcelona Boss Claims the Best Thing About the Summer's Transfer Window...Is That it Ended

an hour ago

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has commented how pleased he is that the summer transfer window has now closed.

Barcelona were hit hard during the window, losing star man Neymar to PSG and also the failure in signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. Now, according to Marca, Valverde is happy that the window is finally closed and the club can just concentrate on La Liga games at hand.

Valverde said: "The best thing about the transfer market is that it is finished now."

He added: "We now need to concentrate on competing, we have done our best and I am happy with the squad. It is the best in the world, it is a fantastic squad and we have a tendency to down play what we have here."

Despite failing to land Philippe Coutinho, their main target for the summer, they did manage to lure Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund and Valverde claims that he is settling well in the side - although had shown his lack of training leading up to the move the Spain.

He said: "It has worked out well being here over the past days. At the start it showed his lack of training and he was the centre of attention while since then he has gradually become more relaxed and is integrating well."

He continued: "He is now ready and I don't know if for tomorrow or the upcoming matches but each day he is improving. Is he ready to start? I will have to decide."

Dembele is just 20 years old and although he's already a huge talent, Valverde claims it will take some time before he is fully integrated into the squad.

Valverde insisted: "He is a kid of 20, very young. We all are aware of the impact his signing has made, he has been fine but at the end of the day these kind of things do have an affect. Over time though he will speak more with his teammates and fit in."

