Burnley vs Crystal Palace Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Key Battle & More

Burnley and Crystal Palace square off in the Premier League following the first international break of the season.

Burnley will be looking to build on their fantastic home record from last season by securing their first home points of the 17/18 season in this fixture, whilst Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer cannot afford to lose this match following his side's three defeats from their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Classic Encounter

Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley (29/04/17)

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Burnley traveled to Selhurst Park in their penultimate away match of the 2016/17 Premier League season having failed to register an away win all campaign. Both clubs had yet to secure their Premier League survival and this clash was billed as a relegation six-pointer.

Despite Crystal Palace being strong favourites due to a resurgence under Sam Allardyce, it was the Clarets who came out victorious. Goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray either side of half time secured Burnley their first away win of the season and all but guaranteed their Premier League survival.

Key Battle

Sam Vokes vs Mamadou Sakho

Crystal Palace spent £26m on deadline day signing Mamadou Sakho after his remarkable impact on the Eagles' defence during a loan spell with the club in the second half of last season.





Sakho was nominated for Crystal Palace fans' player of the year despite only playing eight Premier League games due to an injury he sustained in April 2017 which ruled him out for the rest of the 2016/17 campaign.





Sakho's first test as a permanent player for Palace will be stopping Burnley striker Sam Vokes from scoring in the match contested at Turf Moor this Sunday. Vokes has scored two goals in three matches so far this campaign, and the Welshman will be backing himself to grab another goal against a defence which has conceded six goals in their opening three fixtures.

Team News

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

Burnley's deadline day signing Nahki Wells has been ruled out of this fixture due to an ankle injury, whilst the Clarets' club record signing Chris Wood is pushing for a starting place following his last minute equaliser against Tottenham on his debut.





Crystal Palace talisman Wilfred Zaha is still sidelined with an injury picked up against Huddersfield while Connor Wickham and Pape Souare are long term absentees for the Eagles.

Prediction

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Burnley had a sensational home record last season, however, they lost both their final home game of last season and their opening home game of this season and it may take time to get back to winning ways in front of the Turf Moor faithful.

Following a trio of defeats under Frank de Boer it really is now or never for the Dutchman. Due to the potentially influential signing of Mamadou Sakho and an extra week for de Boer to get his methods across to the players who remained during the international break, Palace will avoid defeat at the fourth time of asking.

Burnley 0-0 Crystal Palace