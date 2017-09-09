Hoffenheim 2-0 Bayern Munich: Champions Left Shocked Following Hard-Fought Victory From Hosts

Hoffenheim welcomed the German champions Bayern Munich to the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena for the third fixture of the Bundesliga season.

Both sides went into the game unbeaten following their opening two games. A 3-1 home win for Bayern Munich over Bayer Leverkusen and a 2-0 victory away from home against Werder Bremen saw them go into the late kick-off in third place.

Hoffenheim won a tightly fought 1-0 contest with Werder Bremen in their opening game of the season and a 2-2 draw Leverkusen continued their unbeaten run. They started the game in eighth place.

A difficult task faced Hoffenheim - despite having the home advantage and Bayern were firm favourites to come away with the three points.

The opening chance of the game fell to Bayern's Robert Lewandowski in the 7th minute. Thomas Muller crossed the ball from the wing and the ball dropped to Lewandowski in the area. The Polish international struck the ball well, he beat Baumann in the Hoffenheim goal but couldn't beat the crossbar.

It was the home side that surprisingly took the lead. A quick throw-in caught the Bayern defence off-guard. Mark Uth took strides into the penalty area and stabbed a left-foot at the ball - he caught it well off his toe and managed to beat Manuel Neuer at his near post.

Hoffenheim with the sneak attack! Mark Uth makes the smart run to give the hosts a 1-0 lead against Bayern. #TSGFCB https://t.co/vNRM99yR24 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 9, 2017

Just 60 seconds after the Hoffenheim goal, Coman was brought down 30-yards from from the opposition goal - Lewandowski struck the ball over the wall but it curled an inch past the meeting of the post and crossbar. The keeper was beaten all ends up but the striker couldn't quite find the target.

Just before the break, Hoffenheim almost doubled their lead. Steven Zuber taking full advantage of space down the left wing - he quickly found himself on the edge of the area, he struck the ball hard and low across the Bayern goal but Neuer was equal to it and managed to palm it away to safety.

Just five minutes after the restart Hoffenheim doubled their lead. A long ball was badly defended by Bayern, as poor clearing header found a Hoffenheim man on the edge of the box. Zuber received the ball on the touchline, he pulled the ball back and Uth was there to fire in his second goal of the game.

Bayern Munich continued to threaten the Hoffenheim defence without really having any shots on goal - until the 80th minute that is. James Rodriguez whipped a free-kick into the penalty area and Javi Martinez met it strongly with his head but the ball was too close to the Hoffenheim goalkeeper and he managed to parry the ball into the air and it dropped comfortably into his clutches.

Arjen Robben was called upon just after the half-time break and his first shot came deep into the second half - just five minutes before the final whistle. The ball dropped kindly at his feet in the Hoffenheim penalty area - he managed to swivel and shoot but Baumann was grateful for the shot straight at him.

Bayern Munich started the game well until the opening goal for Hoffenheim, which completely shocked the German champions. Ancelotti's side continued to attack throughout but seemed to lack rhythm - the game eventually got away from Bayern and it was a well deserved win for Hoffenheim.