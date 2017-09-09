These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Manchester City hosts Liverpool on Saturday in an early-season matchup of two sides that fancy their chances of winning the league.

Manchester City, which entered the season as the favorites to win the league, has posted two wins and a draw in its first three Premier League matches and sit two points behind leaders Manchester United.

Liverpool opened the season with a disappointing 3-3 draw at Watford, but the Reds have bounced back and are in stellar form. Liverpool booked its place in the Champions League group stage by defeating TSG Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate and most recently thrashed listless Arsenal 4-0.

It does not appear that Philippe Coutinho, who was rumored with a Barcelona move throughout the summer, will start for Liverpool as he continues to ease into the lineup after a back injury. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been exceptional as a front-three in Coutinho's absence.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.