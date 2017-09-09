Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment over the decision that Andreas Pereira took this summer to join Valencia on loan.

Pereira spent the whole of last season on loan with Granada and has yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United. However, according to the Mirror, Mourinho has thrown criticism towards the midfielder; claiming that his decision was immature and he should have stayed to fight for his place at the club.

Mourinho said: "It was his personal decision that I don't agree with, a decision I don't think honestly is the best decision for him, a decision that disappoints me."

He added: "He has the potential to be fighting for a position, for opportunities to be a Manchester United player."

Mourinho admits that it's not easy to get into the current Manchester United midfield but claims the Brazilian has what it takes to compete. He called the decision that of a young player who wants to play every week but he first has to prove his worth to the United boss.

Mourinho said: "His decision can be considered that of a young player who wants to play every weekend, but also that of a young player who is not ready to fight for something very difficult, and it’s very difficult to play in Manchester United’s midfield.

He added: “But you have to be ready to fight for the position and I’m disappointed he left. But it was his decision and I opened the door. He has a long-term contract. We have the option to bring him back on the first of January, so it’s not a drama, but is a decision which disappoints me a little bit."