Soccer

Report: Jose Mourinho Hits Out at Pereira's Decision to Leave Old Trafford

1:39 | Soccer
English Premier League: Will Lukaku, Matic Make the Difference for Manchester United?
an hour ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment over the decision that Andreas Pereira took this summer to join Valencia on loan.

Pereira spent the whole of last season on loan with Granada and has yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United. However, according to the Mirror, Mourinho has thrown criticism towards the midfielder; claiming that his decision was immature and he should have stayed to fight for his place at the club.

Mourinho said: "It was his personal decision that I don't agree with, a decision I don't think honestly is the best decision for him, a decision that disappoints me."

He added: "He has the potential to be fighting for a position, for opportunities to be a Manchester United player."

Mourinho admits that it's not easy to get into the current Manchester United midfield but claims the Brazilian has what it takes to compete. He called the decision that of a young player who wants to play every week but he first has to prove his worth to the United boss.

Mourinho said: "His decision can be considered that of a young player who wants to play every weekend, but also that of a young player who is not ready to fight for something very difficult, and it’s very difficult to play in Manchester United’s midfield.

He added: “But you have to be ready to fight for the position and I’m disappointed he left. But it was his decision and I opened the door. He has a long-term contract. We have the option to bring him back on the first of January, so it’s not a drama, but is a decision which disappoints me a little bit."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters