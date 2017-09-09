​Real Madrid Set to Reward Historic Double-Winning Side With Whopping €70m in Bonuses

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may not have followed the crowd and splashed an absurd amount of cash in the summer transfer window, but he is still set to fork out over €70m this month to reward those involved in the club's triumphant 2016/17 season.

Zinedine Zidane's side made history last season by securing a league and Champions League double - in which the latter was secured for the second time in a row for the first time in the 'modern' competition's history.

As a result of their unforgettable season, Perez is understood to have set €70m aside from the €80m received from their European glory to reward both the players, the manager and coaching staff, according to Diario Gol.





The report has suggested that Perez sat down with the club's captain, Sergio Ramos, and fellow leadership players to agree on premiums for a title winning season, with the economic enticement seemingly having worked a treat.

The historic double is set to see each player earn an extra €2m on top of their salary as a reward for their feat which saw the club return to the top of both domestic and European football.

It could be said that Real Madrid did not throw their weight around in the transfer window as they were aware of the bonuses and potential contract renewals that were on the horizon, as well as the fact that their squad is in fine form, as even Perez said: "What goes well is not touched."

Real Madrid start the defence of their Champions League titles on Wednesday when they face Apoel Nicosia, could they make it a historic third?