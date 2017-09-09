Soccer

​Real Madrid Set to Reward Historic Double-Winning Side With Whopping €70m in Bonuses

4 minutes ago

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may not have followed the crowd and splashed an absurd amount of cash in the summer transfer window, but he is still set to fork out over €70m this month to reward those involved in the club's triumphant 2016/17 season. 

Zinedine Zidane's side made history last season by securing a league and Champions League double - in which the latter was secured for the second time in a row for the first time in the 'modern' competition's history.  

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-FLORENTINO

As a result of their unforgettable season, Perez is understood to have set €70m aside from the €80m received from their European glory to reward both the players, the manager and coaching staff, according to Diario Gol.


The report has suggested that Perez sat down with the club's captain, Sergio Ramos, and fellow leadership players to agree on premiums for a title winning season, with the economic enticement seemingly having worked a treat.

The historic double is set to see each player earn an extra €2m on top of their salary as a reward for their feat which saw the club return to the top of both domestic and European football.

It could be said that Real Madrid did not throw their weight around in the transfer window as they were aware of the bonuses and potential contract renewals that were on the horizon, as well as the fact that their squad is in fine form, as even Perez said: "What goes well is not touched."

Real Madrid start the defence of their Champions League titles on Wednesday when they face Apoel Nicosia, could they make it a historic third?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters