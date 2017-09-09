Real Madrid Youngster 'Asked' to Leave Club for Paris Saint-Germain This Summer

Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente reportedly asked to leave the club during the summer ahead of facing a season on the fringes if he was to stay at the Bernabeu.





Llorente, a Euopean Championship winner with Spain at Under-21 level during the close-season, spent last season impressing on loan at Alaves. It was therefore hoped that he might kick on as Marco Asensio has done, but competition is rife and chances appear to be limited.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

According to Diario Gol, that led the 22-year-old to consider an offer from Paris Saint-Germain, where the path to a more regular role in the future looks a little clearer.

It is pointed out that veteran midfielder Thiago Motta is nearing the end of his time in Paris and Llorente could have been the perfect candidate to replace the Italian international long-term.

Diario Gol claims that Llorente approached coach Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez to enquire about the possibility of moving to France, only to be met with flat rejection.

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

It means that Llorente is now tasked with serving as a back-up for Casemiro instead.

Llorente played 18 minutes as a substitute in Real's opening La Liga win over Deportivo last month. He was left on the bench for the last fixture against Valencia, though, and wasn't included in the squad at all for the UEFA Super Cup or either leg of the Spanish Super Cup.