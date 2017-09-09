Renato Sanches Reveals Why He Picked Swansea Over Top Clubs in Surprise Late Move

Renato Sanches has revealed Paul Clement was a key part of his decision to join Swansea City, and hopes his loan spell at the club can revive his international career.

The midfielder worked with Clement during his time as assistant manager at Bayern Munich, and isn't the only player who has been tempted to work under the Swans boss this season, as fellow loan signing Tammy Abraham also revealed how working under Clement is what ultimately persuaded him to join Swansea for this season.

Speaking to the media (via Wales Online) for the first time since his deadline day move, Sanches said: “Swansea was a club that showed a lot of interest in me and I was very happy about it although I had other clubs interested as well.





“But one of the reasons why I came here was the manager. I know the manager - I’ve worked with him for almost a year, and I am very happy to be here.”

Sanchez propelled to stardom during the 2016 European Championships in France. He was named young player of the tournament as he helped Portugal win the title after defeating the hosts France in the final.

However since then, he has now lost his place in the national side, and having spent the majority of last season coming off the bench for Bayern Munich with limited playing time, Sanches suggested he needs to be playing regular first team football in order to break back into the national side.

He added: “It was a great pleasure to win the Euros - for me and for all the Portuguese people, because it was a historic moment for us (players) and for our nation.

“But the most important thing to get back into the national team is to play and I arrived here with that objective.

“I want to give my best and train well to earn the right to play so I can get back into the national team again because the players that are playing (for their clubs) are the ones that go to the national team.

“What I want to regain here is my confidence - to be a happy player and also to help the team maintain a good position in the table and to play, to help, be involved as much as possible, to become better and develop as a player, which is the most important thing.

"Not only me but the team as well - that is the most important thing.”

Sanches looks set to make his first Premier League appearance this weekend as Swansea host Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday. After defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in their last game, Swansea will take a renewed sense of optimism into Sunday's clash as they hope to make it back-to-back wins.