Soccer

Renato Sanches Reveals Why He Picked Swansea Over Top Clubs in Surprise Late Move

2 hours ago

Renato Sanches has revealed Paul Clement was a key part of his decision to join Swansea City, and hopes his loan spell at the club can revive his international career.

The midfielder worked with Clement during his time as assistant manager at Bayern Munich, and isn't the only player who has been tempted to work under the Swans boss this season, as fellow loan signing Tammy Abraham also revealed how working under Clement is what ultimately persuaded him to join Swansea for this season.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Speaking to the media (via Wales Online) for the first time since his deadline day move, Sanches said: “Swansea was a club that showed a lot of interest in me and I was very happy about it although I had other clubs interested as well.


“But one of the reasons why I came here was the manager. I know the manager - I’ve worked with him for almost a year, and I am very happy to be here.”

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Sanchez propelled to stardom during the 2016 European Championships in France. He was named young player of the tournament as he helped Portugal win the title after defeating the hosts France in the final.

However since then, he has now lost his place in the national side, and having spent the majority of last season coming off the bench for Bayern Munich with limited playing time, Sanches suggested he needs to be playing regular first team football in order to break back into the national side.

He added: “It was a great pleasure to win the Euros - for me and for all the Portuguese people, because it was a historic moment for us (players) and for our nation.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

“But the most important thing to get back into the national team is to play and I arrived here with that objective.

“I want to give my best and train well to earn the right to play so I can get back into the national team again because the players that are playing (for their clubs) are the ones that go to the national team.

“What I want to regain here is my confidence - to be a happy player and also to help the team maintain a good position in the table and to play, to help, be involved as much as possible, to become better and develop as a player, which is the most important thing.

"Not only me but the team as well - that is the most important thing.”

Sanches looks set to make his first Premier League appearance this weekend as Swansea host Newcastle United at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday. After defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in their last game, Swansea will take a renewed sense of optimism into Sunday's clash as they hope to make it back-to-back wins.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters