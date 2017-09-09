Soccer

Sergio Aguero Becomes Premier League's Most Prolific Non-European Scorer of All Time

32 minutes ago

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has become the highest-scoring non-European in the history of the Premier League.

The Argentina international started against Liverpool on Saturday and promptly got on the score-sheet in the first half of the match, taking his top flight tally to an amazing 124 goals.

Kevin de Bruyne set the forward on goal with an incisive pass that led to him rounding Simon Mignolet to slot home and give City a 1-0 lead over the visiting side.

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke had held the record for quite some time, having recorded 123. But Aguero's strike against Liverpool has seen him surpass the Tobagonian as the highest Premier League scorer who isn't from Europe.

Aguero's goal also ensured that he's scored in every home game played against Liverpool since joining the Etihad side in 2011.

