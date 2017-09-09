Swansea City vs Newcastle Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

Newcastle make the long trip to South Wales on Sunday afternoon with Rafa Benitez's men looking to build on their first Premier League victory of the season against West Ham before the international break. They face a Swansea side who also got their first win of the season at Crystal Palace at the end of last month.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Classic Encounter

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Newcastle travelled to Swansea in October 2014 after a terrible start to the season. They had only three points on the board after seven games and had only won five games in the calendar year of 2014 while Swansea, by contrast, were enjoying an excellent start to the season under Garry Monk and were fourth in the table.

Wilfried Bony opened the scoring for the home side before Papiss Cisse levelled the scores. Swansea then dominated the second half with Wayne Routledge putting them back in front. Cisse's second goal then earned Newcastle an unlikely point.

Alan Pardew was sacked by Newcastle a couple of months later.

Recent Form

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Both sides started the new season slowly. After opening with a 0-0 draw at Southampton, Swansea were blown away by Manchester United in their first home game - but they picked some much needed confidence with a 4-1 League Cup win at MK Dons with their first Premier League win following a few days later away at Crystal Palace.

Having been beaten by Spurs on the opening day of the season, Newcastle then turned in a woeful display as they went down 1-0 to a fellow promoted sideHuddersfield. A shock League Cup exit would follow at the hands of Nottingham Forest but a 3-0 win over West Ham has brightened the spirits of Newcastle supporters

Team News

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Swansea are expected to give a debut to Renato Sanches, a deadline day signing from Bayern Munich. Wilfried Bony will also make his second debut for the Swans, playing up front with Tammy Abraham. Jordan Ayew was ill on international duty but should be fit to play with Nathan Dyer certainly missing.





Newcastle welcome back Jonjo Shelvey to face his former club after his ban for a red card against Spurs but they will be without strikers Dwight Gayle (illness) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended). The Magpies may also be without their manager, with Rafa Benitez suffering from an infection following recent hernia surgery.

Prediction

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Since promotion to the Premier League in 2011, Swansea have dominated this fixture, particularly at home. Newcastle have only one win and one draw in their matches at the Liberty, and have failed to score on three occasions.

Paul Clement has made some excellent signings on deadline day, which could help them cope with the departures of Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Magpies fans will clock up 716 miles this weekend in one of the longest away journeys in the top flight, but they could be facing a disappointing journey home.

Prediction: Swansea 2-0 Newcastle