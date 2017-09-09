Soccer

Tottenham Expecting Erik Lamela to Be Fit by the New Year as Hip Injury Recovery Continues

an hour ago

Tottenham remain hopeful of having Erik Lamela back in first-team action by the end of the year - more than 12 months after his last first-team appearance. 

The Standard report that the club are finally seeing real progress as the 25-year-old continues to work his way back to fitness having been out with hip injuries for the last 11 months.

The Spurs ex-record signing has taken to social media in recent months, with a post outlining his potential return and that he is working hard on his recovery.

The Argentine underwent double hip surgery in April and May this year and has been in rehabilitation in Rome and now back at Spurs' training base. Despite returning for the new year, Lamela is not currently in boss Mauricio Pochettino's 25-man Champions League squad.

But alterations can be made to those squads during the tournament, with up to three amendments allowed per squad before February 1st next year.

Spurs and Pochettino are confident that the midfielder will return to claim his place back in the side and earn a spot in Spurs plans going forward after the new year, hopefully earning a position in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Pochettino will be urging his side to overturn their home form as the season progresses, despite what seems to be a Wembley curse, with the side travelling to Everton this weekend.

