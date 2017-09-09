Twitter Reacts in Typical Fashion as Liverpool's Sadio Mane is Controversially Sent Off at City

Liverpool's chances of getting something out of their fixture away to Manchester City were dealt a huge blow as Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card after taking out the home side's keeper, Ederson.

The Reds were already 1-0 by the time the Senegalese winger was dismissed by referee Jon Moss, which at first looked like a controversial decision by the fans, but not the ex-pros...

Red card for me - good decision Jon Moss — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) September 9, 2017

Red. All day long. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 9, 2017

And still people saying no red. Maybe in 1970. Not now — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 9, 2017

How about employing referees that actually understand how the game is played, @FA? — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 9, 2017

And now Liverpool have to play the rest of the game a mane down — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) September 9, 2017

Oh Jon Moss that's absolutely ridiculous. As if the guy was going for anything but the ball. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 9, 2017

Realisation of Mane's red card have Fantasy Football users a huge headache, with the Liverpool star a popular choice in most people's team...

It was not just for Fantasy Football that Mane's red card provided the laughs though...