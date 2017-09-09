Twitter Reacts in Typical Fashion as Liverpool's Sadio Mane is Controversially Sent Off at City
Liverpool's chances of getting something out of their fixture away to Manchester City were dealt a huge blow as Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card after taking out the home side's keeper, Ederson.
The Reds were already 1-0 by the time the Senegalese winger was dismissed by referee Jon Moss, which at first looked like a controversial decision by the fans, but not the ex-pros...
Red card for me - good decision Jon Moss— Philip Neville (@fizzer18) September 9, 2017
Are we really arguing this from Mane?! #MCFCvLFC #EPL pic.twitter.com/noxYppMTji— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) September 9, 2017
Red. All day long.— Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 9, 2017
And still people saying no red. Maybe in 1970. Not now— Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 9, 2017
How about employing referees that actually understand how the game is played, @FA?— Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 9, 2017
And now Liverpool have to play the rest of the game a mane down— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) September 9, 2017
Oh Jon Moss that's absolutely ridiculous. As if the guy was going for anything but the ball.— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 9, 2017
Realisation of Mane's red card have Fantasy Football users a huge headache, with the Liverpool star a popular choice in most people's team...
MANE RED CARD!— Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 9, 2017
Everyone with him in their fantasy team right now...#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/OOwx5QBk1q
When you have Mane as your fantasy team captain this week#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/PVOrWMLfP2— 90min (@90min_Football) September 9, 2017
Everyone who has Mane in their fantasy team pic.twitter.com/iuvBHqstGJ— Coral (@Coral) September 9, 2017
To the 23% of you with Sadio Mane in your side... pic.twitter.com/w6u4fKLyVD— Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) September 9, 2017
It was not just for Fantasy Football that Mane's red card provided the laughs though...