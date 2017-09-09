VIDEO: Liverpool's Alberto Moreno Scores Stunning Overhead Strike in Training

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has topped off his unexpectedly prominent start to the season with an impressive effort in training on Thursday.

The Spaniard has proven his worth in the left-back role and has given boss Jurgen Klopp no reason to remove the player from his current plans.

1,2........3 ⚽️ sorry @22mignolet22 😂😂 A post shared by Alberto Moreno (@amplfc18) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Despite being criticised for performances in defence over the last couple of seasons - namely his poor showing in Liverpool's Europa League final defeat in 2016 - the 25-year-old has been in solid form this campaign, topped off by the Reds 4-0 win over Arsenal.

With new summer recruit Andrew Robertson brought in as competition for the Spaniard - with James Milner reverting back to midfield duties - he has kept the ex-Hull full-back out of the side.





As can be seen, the defender cannot stop impressing his teammates and coaches alike with teammate Simon Mignolet posting later on that he enjoyed training on Thursday - refusing to directly comment on his potential embarrassment.

Klopp certainly backs Moreno's abilities despite other options and speaking to the Echo in August he outlined his faith in the player, he said: “This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100% back which is really nice after a difficult year.

“Andy Robertson has shown all the skills he's got. He's still adapting to our kind of football but you can see what a threat he can be offensively. That means that Millie is free to play in midfield. Without going into the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice."

This also brings difficulty for new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with more competition in the Reds midfield, but with plenty of options available Klopp takes his side to face Manchester City on Saturday.