Soccer

VIDEO: Peru Fans Go Berserk at a Funeral Celebrate 2-1 World Cup Qualifying Victory Over Ecuador

2 hours ago

Bill Shankly once famously said that football is 'much more serious' than a matter of life and death, and this became apparent in Peru, when a gathering of grieving fans jubilantly celebrated their nation's World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador at a funeral. 

Many a supporter will live and breath the globe's most watched sport, though with a coffin placed just a matter of feet away from them, these few supposedly deflated family members and friends chose to celebrate their loved one's life by flicking on the footie, to raise their broken spirits as they send the deceased into the great beyond, where there's football shown on every channel at every hour of the day, presumably.

The incredible clip, which went viral on Peruvian TV as well as on social media world wide, is unquestionably baffling to fathom, as it almost seems as though it was taken from a sadistic sitcom series, but never the less, it is somewhat glorious to take in.

Clad in red and white, the fanatics cheer their national heroes' goals in the undertaker's room, with the casket still in view, bewilderingly, a strange yet slightly beautiful moment indeed.

The game, which was played at the Olympic Stadium in Atahualpa, in the Ecuadorian capital city Quito, did end in a 2-1 win for 'La Blanquirroja', to the sheer delight of most of the mourners who stood before the coffin.

Although one woman does appear to walk out of the room in disgust to the fans' actions and antics, a sobering reminder that they were indeed in attendance at a funeral, not from the terraces.

"Hahaha, how much pain and joy they would feel", is what one fan commented on the situation, but then again, that is exactly what football, and indeed death, is all about.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters