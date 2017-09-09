VIDEO: Peru Fans Go Berserk at a Funeral Celebrate 2-1 World Cup Qualifying Victory Over Ecuador

Bill Shankly once famously said that football is 'much more serious' than a matter of life and death, and this became apparent in Peru, when a gathering of grieving fans jubilantly celebrated their nation's World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador at a funeral.

Many a supporter will live and breath the globe's most watched sport, though with a coffin placed just a matter of feet away from them, these few supposedly deflated family members and friends chose to celebrate their loved one's life by flicking on the footie, to raise their broken spirits as they send the deceased into the great beyond, where there's football shown on every channel at every hour of the day, presumably.

The incredible clip, which went viral on Peruvian TV as well as on social media world wide, is unquestionably baffling to fathom, as it almost seems as though it was taken from a sadistic sitcom series, but never the less, it is somewhat glorious to take in.

Clad in red and white, the fanatics cheer their national heroes' goals in the undertaker's room, with the casket still in view, bewilderingly, a strange yet slightly beautiful moment indeed.

The game, which was played at the Olympic Stadium in Atahualpa, in the Ecuadorian capital city Quito, did end in a 2-1 win for 'La Blanquirroja', to the sheer delight of most of the mourners who stood before the coffin.

Although one woman does appear to walk out of the room in disgust to the fans' actions and antics, a sobering reminder that they were indeed in attendance at a funeral, not from the terraces.

"Hahaha, how much pain and joy they would feel", is what one fan commented on the situation, but then again, that is exactly what football, and indeed death, is all about.