West Brom Skipper Jonny Evans Set to Be Rewarded With New Contract After Turning Down Summer Moves

West Brom skipper Jonny Evans is set to be rewarded by the club with a new contract after the Baggies turned down a number of offers from fellow Premier League sides for the centre-back.

Evans was on a number of clubs' shopping lists during the summer, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City all failing in bids for the Northern Ireland international, and now according to the Daily Mail, West Brom will look to make him the highest paid player at the Hawthorns with a new deal believed to be worth around £80k per week.

The 29-year-old has made 61 Premier League appearances for the Baggies since joining from Manchester United for £6m back in August 2015, and has since become club captain and a fan favourite at West Brom.

Evans still has two years left on his current deal, however manager Tony Pulis revealed how he wants Evans to sign long term at the club. He said: "I think everybody at the football club would like to see him tied down. It will be interesting to see what Jonny wants to do.

"It’s all about the three parties, as it always is in a transfer, the buying, the selling and the person in the middle.

"The bottom line with Jonny is Arsenal were interested and Manchester City were interested. They just never met the value the club wanted. If they had met the value it might have been a different situation.

"So I am pleased, obviously, Jonny stayed and he has to knuckle down now and get back in the team and start showing everybody what a good player he is again."

Evans has missed West Brom's first three Premier League games this season through a hamstring injury, however after returning to action with Northern Ireland during the recent international break, he look set to be in contention for a place in the Baggies' starting line up when they travel to Brighton this weekend.