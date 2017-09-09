Wilfried Bony Reveals How Deep His Swansea Passion Still Runs Ahead of Emotional Homecoming

Wilfried Bony has revealed how ever since he left Swansea in 2015, he has still followed and quietly supported the club through their struggles.

In an interview with Wales Online, Bony described how he even gave Gylfi Sigurdsson advice to motivate the dressing room as the Swans fought for Premier League survival. He said: “Every Swansea game I checked the score, I watched a lot of Swansea games on the TV, whenever I could.

“I never went to a game but I supported them completely. I wanted them to stay in the Premier League because this isn’t a club who can go down.

“I had my fingers crossed for the players to win in the last five games. I was speaking with Sigurdsson all the time and telling him ‘you have to push the players’.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“I kept in touch with a lot of people when I left. People like Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer, Siggy and some of the staff. We probably spoke two times a week. I even had a lot of fans calling me saying I should have stayed. The people at the car wash I used to go to, for example!

“I wanted the chance to come back. There was a chance last summer. I heard about it before I joined Stoke, but it wasn’t concrete like it was now.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“It is great, when I was driving through all the lanes to get to the training ground to sign I told my agent he could turn the GPS off, I said to him ‘I know the way home’.”

Bony recently rejoined Swansea for a fee believed to be around £12m on a two-year-deal, and he will have big boots to fill after Fernando Llorente - who scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for Swansea last season - secured his deadline day move to Tottenham.

After scoring 26 Premier League goals over the course of two seasons for Swansea previously, Bony has only managed eight Premier League goals in the three years since he moved. He will be hoping he can rekindle the form he showed before his big money move to Manchester City in 2015.