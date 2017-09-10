Ancelotti Insists 'Things Like This Happen in Football' After Bayern Lose to Determined Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich surprisingly lost away to Hoffenheim on Saturday evening after falling behind in the first half and a second goal from Mark Uth sealing the 2-0 win.

Ancelotti looked full of frustration on the sidelines as his side struggled to conjure new ideas to break down the Hoffenheim defence and speaking with Bayern's official website, he claims that a lack of focus played a part in the defeat.

Ancelotti said:





"It was a tough match. We tried a lot and created a number of chances. But we weren't 100 percent focused at times. We didn't have much space and tried to create it by switching play. It didn't work so well today. Things like this happen in football."

Mark Uth was a stand out performer for Hoffenheim as he grabbed two goals in the game with quick thinking and a good finish for his first and good movement in Bayern's penalty area for his second.

Bayern didn't really have any stand out players during the game and a couple of missed chances for Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben off the bench just after half time couldn't make the desired impact.

Bayern went in the game unbeaten in their first two games of the Bundesliga season, having won their first three fixtures for the last three consecutive years.

However, a determined Hoffenheim side managed to get the goals they needed and defend for the most part of the match.