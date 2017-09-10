Soccer

Arsene Wenger Delivers Francis Coquelin Injury Update Following Bournemouth Victory

an hour ago

Arsenal silenced some critics on Saturday as they convincingly beat Bournemouth 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, thanks in part to a brace from Danny Welbeck.

However it was not all positive for the Gunners as Francis Coquelin went off injured mid-way through the second half.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Frenchman limped off on 80 minutes, less than 15 minutes after coming on during the 3-0 victory.

Despite having used all three of their substitutes, Arsenal were able to see out the game with ten men, without conceding a goal.

Coquelin is known to be prone to an injury or two and has often had issues with his hamstrings and knees especially, over the past few seasons.

However this time it was the Frenchman's hamstrings that have again let the 26-year-old down, as Arsene Wenger explained after the game to Arsenal's official media team:

"He has a hamstring [problem]. I don’t know how bad it is but he’s certainly out for next week’s game," claimed Wenger.

As a result Arsenal are likely to be without Coquelin for their games against Cologne (1. FC Köln) and Chelsea, this week.

The injury to Coquelin could give a first team opportunity to the previously out-of-favour Jack Wilshere, who is himself close to returning to full fitness.

When asked about the possibility of Wilshere playing Wenger was positive, suggesting that he Englishman had a chance of reviving his Arsenal career:

"I told you in the [pre-match] press conference that he’s getting stronger and stronger. The fact that Francis is now out gives him a chance as well.," claimed Wenger.

Wilshere could feature as soon as Thursday, in Arsenal's Europa League group game against Cologne. However when asked if this was a possibility Wenger was not committed to including the 25-year-old:

"I don’t know yet. He’s not far from that," said Wenger.

