Arsene Wenger Pays Tribute to Danny Welbeck After His Starring Role in Arsenal's Dominant Win

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was full of praise for striker Danny Welbeck as the England international starred in Arsenal's comfortable 3-0 victory against Bournemouth.

Welbeck scored his first Premier League brace of his career, and narrowly missed out on a hat-trick after his exquisite chip fell inches wide of the post, as well as laying on an assist for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners dominated the game from start to finish and were barely threatened by a below par Bournemouth side. New summer signing Sead Kolasinac had an outstanding game as well as Mesut Ozil - however Wenger focused on the performance of Welbeck whilst fulfilling his media duties after the game.

"He gets stronger and stronger. Let’s not forget that he was out for a long time. He gets stronger and stronger.

"He’s a team player, Danny Welbeck, and that’s why coaches love him. He’s a guy who has a huge physical potential.

"People are not convinced that he is a great finisher, but these kinds of goals will help him become more relaxed in front of goal. I liked his second goal today because it was the clean finish of a goalscorer."

Wenger also spoke about the return of Alexis Sanchez to the Emirates, who was jeered by some of the home support when he entered the field of play in the 75th minute after being close to join Manchester City on deadline day.

"We have to accept those responses from people. I don’t know why [there were jeers]. The best way to get people on your side is to perform."

Wenger also mentioned that Jack Wilshere may make his first appearance of the season in the Europa League on Thursday after Francis Coquelin appeared to have suffered a hamstring strain.