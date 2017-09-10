Soccer

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Error Gifts Burnley All 3 Points as Pressure Mounts on Frank de Boer

6 minutes ago

Burnley secured their first home win and clean sheet of the season as they held on for a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The Eagles have now lost all four Premier League matches under Frank de Boer. 

Burnley were gifted their first Turf Moor goal of the 2017/18 season three minutes into the contest. Crystal Palace winger Lee Chung-Yong played Chris Wood through on goal with a sloppy pass meant for Wayne Hennessey and Burnley's club record signing punished the mistake by slotting the ball into the back of the net to put his side ahead. 

Burnley Captain Tom Heaton sustained an injury with 10 minutes left of the first half and was replaced in goal by Nick Pope who was making his Premier League debut.  

Pope had relatively little to do until he was forced into making a brilliant save from Christian Benteke in the 79th minute. The Belgian striker burst through on goal but saw his effort from 8 yards out saved by Burnley's backup keeper. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite having to defend their lead for an hour and a half including injury time, Burnley comfortably kept Crystal Palace at bay. Scott Dann squandered the away sides best two chances either side of half time.

Firstly having an effort cleared off the line by Matt Lowton in the first half, before missing a sitter at the back-post in the 89th minute to condemn Palace to four defeats from four under de Boer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Frank de Boer's side have now failed to register a goal in four matches under the Dutchman. With Palace having no points and no goals in mid September it is yet to be seen how much more time Frank de Boer will be given to turn his team's fortunes around.   

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Lineups 

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Brady, Defour, Cork, Gudmundsson, Ward, Wood, Vokes.

Subs: Pope, Walters, Barnes, Arfield, Westwood, Bardsley, Long.


Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Schlupp, Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Lee Chung-yong, Cabaye, Townsend, McArthur, Puncheon, Benteke.

Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kaikai, Lumeka, Kelly, Riedewald.

