Chris Hughton Hails Performance of Pascal Gross Following Brighton's Historic Win Against West Brom

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has hailed the performance of Pascal Gross as the midfielder inspired his side to a historic first ever win in the Premier League, after scoring two and assisting the third against West Brom on Saturday.

The Seagulls' summer recruit scored either side of half-time to set up a famous victory at the Amex Stadium, a victory which Hughton believes was 'thoroughly deserved.'

With the club's summer addition proving to be the difference against the Baggies, Hughton told Sky Sports following his side's 3-1 victory: "[Gross] has been good for us since day one.





"He settled in very easily. He has done most of the pre-season with us, which always helps, but he's a flexible player who can play in a few positions across the midfield. That adaptability will certainly help us.

"Credit to our recruitment department. He has been on our radar for a few years now, I was made aware of him some two-and-a-half years ago.

👏🏻 Pascal Gross vs @WBA:



53 touches

39 passes

4 crosses

2 shots on target

2 goals ⚽️⚽️

1 assist 🎯 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/jCclXuZZrt — Brighton Fanbase (@BrightonFanbase) September 9, 2017

"He's a hard worker and what he can give us is that adaptability.

Despite West Brom's James Morrison pulling one back for the visitors late-on, the Brighton manager admitted securing the club's maiden Premier League win is somewhat of a relief.

"It's a big three points.

"It probably didn't feel before the game that you needed that relief, but that is the case.

34 years 📅

4 months 📆

18 days 🗓️



Brighton win a top flight game 💪



🔵⚪️ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Il9tS7M975 — bwin (@bwin) September 9, 2017

"Any team that comes up from the Championship, and after a few decent performances without a win, it certainly the day a lot better. If you don't get that win, apprehension creeps in. But we thoroughly deserved it.

"We're four games into the season. You want to get that first win and if you don't, you don't; we've got a group of lads realistic enough to know it's going to be a tough season.

"But it is definitely a good feeling to get the win under our belts," he added.