Soccer

Claudio Bravo Says Compatriot Alexis Sanchez Felt 'Bitter' After Man City Move Collapsed

an hour ago

Alexis Sanchez's Chile teammate Claudio Bravo has revealed that the Arsenal forward went from 'happiness to bitterness' after his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed on deadline day.

The goalkeeper was on international duty with Sanchez, who looked set to make a late switch to the Etihad Stadium, but saw the deal fall through.

And Bravo has admitted that both the player and the club were disappointed that the transfer could not be completed.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

"We were talking in Chile," said the 34-year-old, quoted by the Daily Mail. "He went from happiness to bitterness in a few hours, although it's all in the past now.

"The transfer didn't happen because a player didn't go to Arsenal and everything collapsed.

"We would have loved to have him here, but the market gives you these time limits and the rush is not good. This time it was not possible, but hopefully we have him here in the future."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Bravo found himself unexpectedly called into action in City's 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday, a game in which Sanchez's absence was not detrimental.

Ederson was forced to withdraw after suffering what looked like a serious injury from a kick to the face as he and Sadio Mane attempted to reach a through ball, but Bravo suggested that the latter, who was sent off, could have done more to prevent the incident.

"You go from being on the bench watching the game and within seconds you are out there playing," he added.

"Us goalkeepers know this can happen but you never expect it. I wouldn't have wanted to play for a reason like this.

"These things are avoidable, you can easily avoid putting your foot in somebody's face so you don't do them damage.

"At first I thought that he had hit him in the hip, but then I saw clearly that he got him with the face."

