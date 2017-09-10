Soccer

A Delighted Antonio Conte Hails Alvaro Morata Following Chelsea's 1-2 Win over Leicester

8 minutes ago

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has watched his team improve considerably ever since their shock opening day loss to Burnley.

Wins against Spurs and Everton were followed up with another victory over the previous Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with Alvaro Morata scoring his third in four games, while N'Golo Kante's long distance shot against his former club proved the difference.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Morata opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half and Kante provided a second in the following period. However, a penalty from Jamie Vardy left the away fans nervously watched on as their side tried to hold on to the lead, which they ultimately did.

"We must be delighted because we had a good performance," Conte told the BBC following the 1-2 result. "We played very well. We were in total control and could have scored more goals.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The penalty changed the situation. They tried to push but despite this we had chances to improve the score. It is a good result and a good performance. After the international break it is not easy.

"Alvaro is improving a lot. It is important for strikers to score goals but also to be involved. We know very well the importance of Eden. He needs time to find his best. We must be patient and give him the opportunity but I am happy for him."

The defending champions have won three on the trot, but have a rough month ahead, with six more tough matches to come. Conte will be hoping for even more improvement as the weeks come at him.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters