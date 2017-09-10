A Delighted Antonio Conte Hails Alvaro Morata Following Chelsea's 1-2 Win over Leicester

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has watched his team improve considerably ever since their shock opening day loss to Burnley.

Wins against Spurs and Everton were followed up with another victory over the previous Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with Alvaro Morata scoring his third in four games, while N'Golo Kante's long distance shot against his former club proved the difference.

Morata opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half and Kante provided a second in the following period. However, a penalty from Jamie Vardy left the away fans nervously watched on as their side tried to hold on to the lead, which they ultimately did.

"We must be delighted because we had a good performance," Conte told the BBC following the 1-2 result. "We played very well. We were in total control and could have scored more goals.

"The penalty changed the situation. They tried to push but despite this we had chances to improve the score. It is a good result and a good performance. After the international break it is not easy.

"Alvaro is improving a lot. It is important for strikers to score goals but also to be involved. We know very well the importance of Eden. He needs time to find his best. We must be patient and give him the opportunity but I am happy for him."

The defending champions have won three on the trot, but have a rough month ahead, with six more tough matches to come. Conte will be hoping for even more improvement as the weeks come at him.