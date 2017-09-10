Soccer

Bundesliga Creates History With First Ever Female Referee

History was written on Sunday, as Bibiana Steinhaus became the first ever female referee to take charge of a top flight match in Germany. 

The 38-year-old official, who is a police officer, was chosen to join the Bundesliga after spending six years in the men's second-tier and refereed Hertha Berlin's home fixture against Werder Bremen. In August she also officiated Bayern Munich's first round German Cup victory over Chemnitzer.

Prior to the match, Werder Bremen head coach Alexander Nouri praised the move during his press conference. "She has earned it through very good performances – and in the end that is the most important thing."

She was also in charge of the Women's Champions League final in June.

Steinhaus has been an official for 18 years, and her career began in Germany's women's division, the Frauen-Bundesliga, in 1999. Her family knows the trade well as her father was also a referee.    

 

 

