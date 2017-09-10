Ian Wright Believes Dutch Defender Could Bring Out the Best of Lovren if he Signs for Liverpool

Saturday's shocking 5-0 defeat against Manchester City proves that Liverpool still need to strengthen their backline.

Dejan Lovren has been criticised during his time at Liverpool, despite once being hailed one of the best defenders of the Premier League at Southampton.

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright took to BBC Radio 5 Live to express that both Lovren and Liverpool need a strong presence at the back in the form of Saints' captain Virgil van Dijk.

Though the Dutchman showed his eagerness to join the Reds in the Summer by handing in a transfer request, Southampton rejected any attempts from Liverpool as they accused the Merseyside team of negotiating with the defender behind their backs.

Liverpool's current defensive pairing of Lovren and Joel Matip has failed to impress for the Reds in recent seasons and requires a solid leader at the back to tighten Liverpool's squad.

“If you put Van Dijk in there with Lovren, he will look like a different player,” Wright said regarding Lovren's form.





“I would still not be too displeased having Lovren in my side at the minute.”

The only change Liverpool have made to the defence in the Summer transfer window is the purchase of fullback Andy Robertson from Hull City, with many speculating that the Scotsman was brought in to replace a poorly performing Alberto Moreno.