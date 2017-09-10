Impressive Goalscoring Stat Shows New Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata's Strongest Attribute

Some doubted the capability of Alvaro Morata to replace the goals of Diego Costa after his £60m arrival from Real Madrid this summer, but he has already emphatically proved his doubters wrong.

The Spaniard has found the net three times in the Premier League from his first four appearances, quickly adapting to a new team and environment.

It may have surprised some Chelsea supporters that Morata has demonstrated one particular strength in attacking areas.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 24-year-old is not short of technical ability, but it is his impressive aerial prowess that has caught the eye early in the season.

Another goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Leicester meant that Morata - as revealed by Opta - has scored nine headers since August last year, only bettered in Europe's top five leagues by Torino forward Andrea Belotti.

9 – Only Andrea Belotti (10) has scored more headed league goals in Europe’s big 5 divisions since Aug 2016 than Alvaro Morata (9). Bonce. pic.twitter.com/1HqrIwlH78 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Chelsea fans will be hoping for more as the season progresses, with the Blues attempting to retain the Premier League title.

After the narrow victory at the King Power Stadium, Morata told the club's website: "It was a very important win. Against teams like Leicester it’s always very difficult and we suffered in the last minutes having been 2-0 up, but that’s the Premier League.

"I’m feeling good but we are not in first place, which is the most important thing, so we must keep working."

Victory, Chelsea's third in a row after the surprise opening day defeat against Burnley, took them to third in the table, behind Manchester United and Manchester City.