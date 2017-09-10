Soccer

Injury Scare as Danny Ings Is Substituted Off in Liverpool's U23s Match Against Manchester City

an hour ago

Sunday afternoon's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City's U23 teams has seen intense pressing from the Reds in the first 45 minutes. 

After a long period away from first team action, Liverpool forward Danny Ings impressed during his performance with the U23s, creating chances multiple times during the match, but failing to deliver.

Unfortunately right after the half-hour mark, Ings was substituted off for academy player Yan Dhanda due to an injury caused by heavy tackling.

For a couple of minutes Ings was seen at the touchline waiting to be replaced.

Many Liverpool fans will be hoping that the problem isn't too serious as the Englishman has been out of the game for a very long time.

Ings came to Liverpool after an impressive performance for Burnley scoring 11 goals and creating 35 chances in the 2014/15 season.

The Reds will be hoping the player is fit to come back in the first team with uncertainty of Coutinho's future in Liverpool's attack this season. 

