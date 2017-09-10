Jose Mourinho Left Frustrated as Man Utd Fail to Continue Winning Streak Against Resilient Stoke

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho was frustrated as his team were held to a 2-2 draw with Stoke on Saturday night. In what proved to be an eventful match, the United boss saw his side come from behind - but fail to hold onto the lead in frustrating fashion.

In his press conference, Mourinho highlighted this saying: "No, I'm not satisfied with a point because we were the team closer to winning. I have to say it is a result I accept though.

"One team tried to win, one team tried to get the point but they fought hard to get that point - they defended well, they counter-attacked and in set pieces they are powerful."

Jose Mourinho: "We were in the game, we fought hard and we were closer to winning than losing. But a point is not what we came for." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XQBDWZ5zuS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2017

Mourinho sought to blame the disruption caused by an early International break, as United had won three games on the bounce prior. "My players, after the international break, are not the same. They weren't performing at their normal level but we were in the game, we fought hard and we were closer to winning than losing."

The United boss opted to avoid commenting on the incident where he refused to shake the hand of Mark Hughes - having had a disagreement with the opposition manager earlier in the game.

Lashing out at a journalist, Mourinho stated: "I want to be polite with you, and I prefer not to answer the question because your question is really a bad question."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

United found goals through Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, but Stoke's new signing Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting proved to be their undoing with a brace of his own. Despite pushing for a late winner and being the better side throughout - United left the Bet 365 Stadium with just a point to their name.

Understandably frustrated by the result, Mourinho saw the bright side as his team remain undefeated in the league this season and even found praise for the opposition: "Stoke are big, strong and powerful in the air. They fought hard and probably deserved a point. It is not what we came for but a point is a point."