Soccer

Report: Juventus Plans January Move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk

an hour ago

Italian club Juventus are looking to make a January offer for highly-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk was keen to leave the Saints this summer following a transfer request he handed in at the club, but they stood firm on their decision to keep him - despite his desire to leave. 

Liverpool had many failed attempts at luring him from St. Mary's and now, according to the Mirror, Juventus are plotting a January move for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk moved to Southampton from Celtic in 2015 and has since made 55 appearances for the Saints. His defensive ability in the Premier League had earned him interest from bigger clubs around England and Europe and his desire to leave the Saints puts them in a difficult situation.

The Italian side are still looking to find a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci after they shockingly let him join Serie A rivals AC Milan earlier in the summer window - and Juventus are expected to approach Southampton to inquire over the possibility of Van Dijk.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 26-year-old looked set to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for the entirety of the summer, but an apology had to be made by Klopp following an accusation that he had tapped up the defender.

The Reds do still remain interested, but will now face stiff competition from Juventus - as well as Chelsea who have been keeping tabs on him all summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters