Italian club Juventus are looking to make a January offer for highly-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk was keen to leave the Saints this summer following a transfer request he handed in at the club, but they stood firm on their decision to keep him - despite his desire to leave.

Liverpool had many failed attempts at luring him from St. Mary's and now, according to the Mirror, Juventus are plotting a January move for the Dutchman.

Van Dijk moved to Southampton from Celtic in 2015 and has since made 55 appearances for the Saints. His defensive ability in the Premier League had earned him interest from bigger clubs around England and Europe and his desire to leave the Saints puts them in a difficult situation.

The Italian side are still looking to find a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci after they shockingly let him join Serie A rivals AC Milan earlier in the summer window - and Juventus are expected to approach Southampton to inquire over the possibility of Van Dijk.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 26-year-old looked set to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for the entirety of the summer, but an apology had to be made by Klopp following an accusation that he had tapped up the defender.

The Reds do still remain interested, but will now face stiff competition from Juventus - as well as Chelsea who have been keeping tabs on him all summer.